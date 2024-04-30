Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VAC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.87, changing hands as low as $95.15 per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAC's low point in its 52 week range is $72.78 per share, with $138.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.04.

