Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - URA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Uranium ETF (Symbol: URA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.52, changing hands as low as $22.31 per share. Uranium shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.40 per share, with $31.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.68.

