Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TSLL

In trading on Friday, shares of the TSLL ETF (Symbol: TSLL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.09, changing hands as low as $9.42 per share. TSLL shares are currently trading down about 14.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.94 per share, with $18.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.29.

