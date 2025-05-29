Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TPL

Looking at the chart above, TPL's low point in its 52 week range is $578.56 per share, with $1769.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1206.19. The TPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Semiconductors Dividend Stocks
MYPS Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBMC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.