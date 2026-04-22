Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TNL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.62, changing hands as low as $64.84 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading down about 14.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.40 per share, with $81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.