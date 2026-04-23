Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMFS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the TMFS ETF (Symbol: TMFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.75, changing hands as low as $34.52 per share. TMFS shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMFS's low point in its 52 week range is $30.9301 per share, with $36.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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