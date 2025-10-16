Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TFSL

In trading on Thursday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.99, changing hands as low as $12.79 per share. TFS Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFSL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.29 per share, with $14.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.90.

