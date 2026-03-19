Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TBF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (Symbol: TBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.07, changing hands as low as $24.03 per share. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.7201 per share, with $25.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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