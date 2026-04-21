Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SXT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.82, changing hands as low as $97.78 per share. Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.255 per share, with $121.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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