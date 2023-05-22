Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STIP

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: STIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.10, changing hands as low as $98.07 per share. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STIP's low point in its 52 week range is $96.04 per share, with $104.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.14.

