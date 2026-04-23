Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STEW

In trading on Thursday, shares of Srh Total Return Fund Inc (Symbol: STEW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.89, changing hands as low as $17.67 per share. Srh Total Return Fund Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STEW's low point in its 52 week range is $16.55 per share, with $18.6699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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