Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SQQQ

In trading on Friday, shares of the SQQQ ETF (Symbol: SQQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.37, changing hands as low as $42.32 per share. SQQQ shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $28.15 per share, with $67.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.49.

