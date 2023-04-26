Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPXC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SPX Technologies Inc (Symbol: SPXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.94, changing hands as low as $63.62 per share. SPX Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.66 per share, with $78.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.62.

