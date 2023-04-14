Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPIP

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (Symbol: SPIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.48, changing hands as low as $26.38 per share. SPDR Portfolio TIPS shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPIP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.28 per share, with $29.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.