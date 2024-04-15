Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPIB

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.09, changing hands as low as $32.07 per share. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPIB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.89 per share, with $32.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.