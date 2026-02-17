Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SOLV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.13, changing hands as low as $72.51 per share. Solventum Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOLV's low point in its 52 week range is $60.70 per share, with $88.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.17. The SOLV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

