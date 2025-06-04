Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SOC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.12, changing hands as low as $22.29 per share. Sable Offshore Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.02.

