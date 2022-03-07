Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNV

In trading on Monday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.52, changing hands as low as $46.33 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.42 per share, with $54.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.32.

