Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SN

In trading on Thursday, shares of SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.57, changing hands as low as $92.46 per share. SharkNinja Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SN's low point in its 52 week range is $54.54 per share, with $123 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.82.

