Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.91, changing hands as low as $85.85 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLY's low point in its 52 week range is $75.12 per share, with $101.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.93.

