Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SLB Ltd (Symbol: SLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.84, changing hands as low as $35.51 per share. SLB Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.11 per share, with $44.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.82. The SLB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

