Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SGAMY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sega Sammy Hldgs Inc (Symbol: SGAMY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.73, changing hands as low as $4.60 per share. Sega Sammy Hldgs Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGAMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGAMY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.25 per share, with $5.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.60.

