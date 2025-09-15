Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCI

In trading on Monday, shares of Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.52, changing hands as low as $79.44 per share. Service Corp. International shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCI's low point in its 52 week range is $71.75 per share, with $89.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.61.

