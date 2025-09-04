Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAIC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.34, changing hands as low as $102.00 per share. Science Applications International Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIC's low point in its 52 week range is $94.68 per share, with $155.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.16.

