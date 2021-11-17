Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.65, changing hands as low as $46.26 per share. Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAH's low point in its 52 week range is $37.24 per share, with $58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.82.

