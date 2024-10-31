Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAFE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.48, changing hands as low as $21.47 per share. Safehold Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.35 per share, with $28.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.41.

