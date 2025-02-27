Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RWJ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.52, changing hands as low as $44.31 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $39.08 per share, with $49.922 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.49.

