Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RWJ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.95, changing hands as low as $110.78 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $95.76 per share, with $127.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.84.
