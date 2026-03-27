Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RSPN

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (Symbol: RSPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.93, changing hands as low as $56.59 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSPN's low point in its 52 week range is $42.2767 per share, with $64.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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