Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.24, changing hands as low as $55.36 per share. Rollins, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 13.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROL's low point in its 52 week range is $49.728 per share, with $66.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.59. The ROL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

