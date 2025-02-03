Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROK

In trading on Monday, shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $272.60, changing hands as low as $266.41 per share. Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROK's low point in its 52 week range is $242.81 per share, with $304.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.80. The ROK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.