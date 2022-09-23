Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RJF

In trading on Friday, shares of Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.50, changing hands as low as $101.21 per share. Raymond James Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RJF's low point in its 52 week range is $84.86 per share, with $117.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.99.

