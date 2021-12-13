Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RF

In trading on Monday, shares of Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.39, changing hands as low as $21.36 per share. Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RF's low point in its 52 week range is $15.07 per share, with $24.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.48. The RF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.