Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTY

In trading on Thursday, shares of PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund (Symbol: PTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.11, changing hands as low as $14.08 per share. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.70 per share, with $14.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.10.

