Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTGX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.72, changing hands as low as $41.74 per share. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTGX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.23 per share, with $60.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.01.

