Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.75, changing hands as low as $19.46 per share. Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.40 per share, with $20.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.