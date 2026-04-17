Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PST

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury ETF (Symbol: PST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as low as $22.14 per share. ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PST's low point in its 52 week range is $21.39 per share, with $24.419 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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