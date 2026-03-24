Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PMM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: PMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.09, changing hands as low as $6.05 per share. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.655 per share, with $6.5199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.