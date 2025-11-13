Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGX

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.36, changing hands as low as $11.35 per share. Invesco Preferred shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.70 per share, with $12.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.35.

