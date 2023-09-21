Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.07, changing hands as low as $5.01 per share. Paramount Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PGRE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.90 per share, with $6.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.02.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: DS Options Chain
MOCO Split History
CUBN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.