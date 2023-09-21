Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.07, changing hands as low as $5.01 per share. Paramount Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGRE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.90 per share, with $6.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.02.

