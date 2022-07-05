Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSX: PEY.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.48, changing hands as low as $11.09 per share. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.88 per share, with $17.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.