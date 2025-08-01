Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDBC

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (Symbol: PDBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.26, changing hands as low as $13.15 per share. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDBC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.015 per share, with $14.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.16.

