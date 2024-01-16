Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OEC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Orion SA (Symbol: OEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.07, changing hands as low as $22.99 per share. Orion SA shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.265 per share, with $28.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.04.

