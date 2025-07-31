Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NUSC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the NUSC ETF (Symbol: NUSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.28, changing hands as low as $41.14 per share. NUSC shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUSC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.873 per share, with $46.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.07.

