Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTRA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.49, changing hands as low as $152.02 per share. Natera Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $92.14 per share, with $183 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.45.

