Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NIC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.16, changing hands as low as $73.00 per share. Nicolet Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIC's low point in its 52 week range is $51.761 per share, with $85.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.09.

