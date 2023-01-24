Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NBTB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.22, changing hands as low as $38.57 per share. NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBTB's low point in its 52 week range is $34.58 per share, with $48.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.79.

