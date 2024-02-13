Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.90, changing hands as low as $15.78 per share. Manitowoc Company Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTW's low point in its 52 week range is $12.20 per share, with $20.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.85.

