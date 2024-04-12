Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSGS

In trading on Friday, shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.50, changing hands as low as $181.00 per share. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSGS's low point in its 52 week range is $164.79 per share, with $215.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.38.

