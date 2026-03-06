Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MRX

In trading on Friday, shares of Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.11, changing hands as low as $36.30 per share. Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.91 per share, with $49.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.